Sony Music Publishing promotes Antoine Dathanat to MD in France

Sony Music Publishing has promoted Antoine Dathanat to managing director of France, effective October 1.

Dathanat will succeed longtime SMP France MD Nicolas Galibert, who will remain with the company until his planned retirement at the end of September.

Dathanat will be responsible for overseeing creative and business operations across France, strengthening key relationships with clients and industry partners, and expanding global support for SMP songwriters. He will continue to be based out of Paris and will report directly to Sony Music Publishing president, international Guy Henderson.

Antoine Dathanat said: “Nicolas has cultivated a strong, rich legacy at the company, fostering a team that defends the interests of our songwriters, past, present and future. We intend to be a driving force in sharing the music of our songwriters far and wide. I look forward to beginning this new chapter with the team as we nurture and grow the talent of SMP France both onstage and backstage and ensure that the creative impulse is at the heart of the process.”

Guy Henderson said: “I am so pleased that Antoine will take over the reins as managing director for SMP France, which has emerged as one of our most important international territories. Antoine has spearheaded the most successful A&R team in France, and I know that he will bring those leadership qualities to his new role."

On the retirement of Nicolas Galibert, Guy Henderson said: “Nicolas Galibert has led our company in France with great distinction and success for many years. His contributions have positioned our team for further growth, and we are incredibly grateful for all that he has done for the company.”

Nicolas Galibert said: “I am delighted to have Antoine as my successor and feel confident that the amazing work achieved by SMP France’s current and former teams will be pursued and fostered under his leadership. Since joining us six years ago, he fully and successfully carried out his mission as head of A&R and as an SMP family member.”

Dathanat first joined the company in 2018 as head of A&R and since then has signed and worked closely with top talent including Clara Luciani, Yseult, Hamza, BoumidjalX, London, Ozedikus, La Femme, Keblack, Naza, Booba and more. With over 20 years of creative experience, he first began his career in the music business in 2002 as a junior A&R at BMG Publishing, and later moved to Barclay/Universal in 2007.

Sony Music Publishing France is home to songwriters and composers including Clara Luciani, Gazo, Grand Corps Malade, Gims, Ninho, Slimane, Yseult, Hamza, Niska, Kyo, Morad, London, Laurent Voulzy, Julien Clerc, Lous & The Yakuzas, Ibrahim Maalouf, Zola, Vitaa, Gesaffelstein and more.