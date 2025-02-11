Sony Music Publishing promotes Henry Naldjian to chief technology officer

Sony Music Publishing has promoted Henry Naldjian to the role of chief technology officer, effective immediately.

Naldjian will continue to be based at the company’s Nashville office, reporting to Sony Music Publishing’s chief information officer Bill Starke.

In his new role as CTO, Naldjian will be responsible for overseeing the company’s ongoing technological transformation efforts and driving innovation to advance SMP’s business strategy. He will also be responsible for leading collaboration efforts across teams to ensure alignment across the company globally.

Henry Naldjian said: “I am truly honoured to work for a company that has done so much for advancing music and technology, and I’m grateful to be a part of such an impactful team. I can honestly say that this has never felt like a job but rather a labour of love. In a world where technology evolves at the speed of thought, our greatest asset is not the code we write, but the empowerment we provide to our songwriters and clients.”

Sony Music Publishing chief information officer Bill Starke said: "Henry’s dedicated leadership and innovative approach have significantly contributed to SMP’s advancements over the years, and we are proud to recognise him with this promotion. I am confident that Henry will continue to drive our technology forward as he steps into this new role."

With a career spanning over 34 years, Naldjian has continued to be a key leader across the IT team. Having served in multiple roles throughout his time at SMP, he has been integral to the company’s copyright and royalty system Tempo. He has also advanced initiatives including the company’s transition to the cloud computing space and data and insight efforts.

Naldjian’s career began at CBS Records International as a programmer, and he later moved to Sony Music Entertainment to help build and manage their global royalty system before transitioning to SMP.