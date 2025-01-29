Sony Music Publishing promotes Katie Welle to president, head of US A&R

Sony Music Publishing (SMP) has promoted Katie Welle to president, head of US A&R, effective February 1.

Welle, who most recently served as senior vice president of creative for SMP, will succeed Walter Jones, who is leaving the company.

As president, head of US A&R, Welle will lead the creative team in attracting talent and expanding opportunities for songwriters globally. Based in the company’s Los Angeles office, she will report to Sony Music Publishing chairman/CEO Jon Platt.

Jon Platt said: “Katie has an exceptional gift for identifying and nurturing talent. Since she returned to SMP five years ago, she has made significant contributions to our A&R strategy, playing a pivotal role in shaping the success of numerous incredible songwriters. Katie’s dedication and expertise are truly invaluable to our team, and I look forward to seeing the continued impact of her leadership.”

Katie Welle added: “It is a huge honour to take on this role at Sony Music Publishing where I feel incredibly aligned with the standards of greatness we’ve set to serve our songwriters. I’m so thankful to Jon Platt for his leadership and support, and to our superstar A&R team and the phenomenal community of songwriters who inspire us every day.”

Welle has been instrumental in the careers of numerous SMP songwriters, including Charlie Handsome and 2024 Grammy Songwriter of the Year Theron Thomas. Long-term creative relationships at SMP include Tyler, the Creator, Clams Casino and Mikky Ekko.

Her newest signings to SMP include hitmakers Tyler Johnson and Julian Bunetta.

Beginning her career in 2005 as an A&R assistant at Epic Records, Welle ascended to vice president of creative at Sony Music Publishing (formerly Sony/ATV) and senior vice president of A&R at RCA. She returned to Sony Music Publishing as senior vice president of creative in 2020.



