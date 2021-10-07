Sony Music Publishing promotes Michael Abitbol

Sony Music Publishing has promoted Michael Abitbol to senior vice president, head of US digital.

In his new role, Abitbol (pictured) will manage all aspects of Sony Music Publishing’s US digital business, negotiating and drafting agreements, implementing strategy and liaising with SMP’s digital teams globally.

Based in New York, Abitbol has extensive experience in digital business, launching his career at EMI Music Publishing in 2007 where he specialised in digital deals, before moving to Sony Music Publishing in 2012.

I am excited about the contributions that Michael and his team will make to the continued growth of our US digital business Antony Bebawi, Sony Music Publishing

“I am delighted that Michael is stepping into this important role”, said Antony Bebawi, president of global digital at Sony Music Publishing. “He has a deep understanding of the US digital licensing landscape, and he has built a great team that shares the same unwavering commitment to SMP’s songwriters. I am excited about the contributions that Michael and his team will make to the continued growth of our US digital business.”

Abitbol has previously negotiated key agreements on behalf of Sony Music Publishing’s songwriters and catalogues to achieve higher rates and financial stability, and has helped Sony renew deals with Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube, while securing new deals with fitness apps such as Peloton and Soul Cycle.

“It is an honour to represent the best songwriters, composers, and catalogues in the world and to help ensure that their work receives the value it deserves in our evolving digital market," he said. "I am confident that our revamped US digital team, together with our incredible leadership, can create exciting new opportunities for Sony Music Publishing’s songwriters in the digital space.”

Words: Miranda Bardsley