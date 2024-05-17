Sony Music Publishing promotes Nasra Artan to head of international A&R

Sony Music Publishing (SMP) has promoted Nasra Artan to the new position of head of international A&R.

Artan will take on a broader role in spearheading SMP’s international creative strategy. She will be responsible for liaising across SMP’s A&R teams, including fostering innovation and driving global collaboration initiatives on behalf of the company’s songwriter roster.

She will continue to be based out of London and will report to SMP’s president, international Guy Henderson.

Nasra Artan said: “I am excited to be stepping into this new role at SMP, and I am thankful to Jon [Platt] and Guy for their trust and support. My passion for creative collaboration runs deep, and I look forward to working closely with our A&R teams to elevate the careers of our songwriters internationally.”

Guy Henderson said: “It gives me great pleasure to announce Nasra’s promotion. In addition to her skill set, energy and drive, Nasra approaches the creative world with an open mind, knowing that great songwriters and big songs can come from anywhere. She is well positioned to excel in this new role, and we all look forward to achieving further success together on behalf of our international roster.”

Nasra Artan first joined the company in 2022 as European A&R manager. She has been involved in key new signings and fostering collaboration efforts including the SMP x BeatStars Hitmaker Week global songwriting camp.

Prior to joining the company, Artan spent three years at Warner Music Norway, most recently as A&R project manager.

PHOTO: AJ Artan