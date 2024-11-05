Sony Music Publishing promotes Racheal Conte to VP of sample clearance, legal & business affairs

Sony Music Publishing has promoted Racheal Conte to vice president, sample clearance, legal & business affairs.

In her new role, Conte will be responsible for leading the company’s US sample clearance team, driving modernisation across the business function, and building and implementing creative strategies to increase sampling opportunities for SMP’s songwriters and catalogues.

She will also liaise across the company’s global offices to advance sample clearances for US originating works around the world. Based in New York, Conte will report to Sony Music Publishing’s EVP, business & legal Affairs and general counsel Peter Brodsky.

“SMP has the absolute best catalogues, my favourite being the works from the early ’90s,” said Conte. “It is a privilege to step into this new role and to be part of giving these iconic songs a second life through sampling, and I am grateful to work alongside such an impactful team.”

Peter Brodsky said: “I am delighted to recognise Racheal with this promotion. Racheal’s contributions have been key to the success of SMP’s songwriters and catalogues, and it has been rewarding to see her growth as a leader throughout her time at the company. I look forward to seeing what Racheal will accomplish next in this new role.”

Conte began her career at EMI Music Publishing in 2006 in the A&R department. She later transitioned to the business affairs department, and in 2012 she joined the sampling team. Most recently, Conte held the role of assistant director, sampling clearance.