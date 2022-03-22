Sony Music Publishing promotes Thomas Krottinger to VP, creative

Today (March 22) Sony Music Publishing has announced the promotion of Thomas Krottinger to the role of vice president, creative.

An official press release stated that the LA-based Krottinger will be “responsible for overseeing US/International songwriter relations and fostering collaboration across the company’s global roster. He will also continue to support creative development and discovery initiatives.”

While at Sony Music Publishing, Krottinger has worked alongside a host of top songwriters and producers such as Burns (co-writer and producer of Rain On Me by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande) Plested (co-writer on Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go) and Fran Hall (co-writer of Fingers Crossed by Lauren Spencer-Smith).

Krottinger also helped sign Mad At Disney hitmaker Salem Ilese, and Elie Rizk who co-wrote Build A Bitch and Inferno by Bella Poarch alongside Ilese.

Over the last two years, Krottinger has worked closely with Music Week’s Artist Of 2021 Olivia Rodrigo, who signed with SMP last year.

Over the past couple years, Thomas' growth as an executive has been tremendous – his promotion is well deserved Jennifer Knoepfle, SVP creative, Sony Music Publishing

Speaking about his promotion, Krottinger said: “I am incredibly grateful for the leadership and mentorship of Jon Platt, Amanda Hill and Jennifer Knoepfle. SMP has continually evolved to better serve the needs of our songwriters and people, and I’m proud to take on this new role alongside such a talented team.”

Krottinger first joined Sony Music Publishing in 2017 as senior manager of international A&R and was later promoted to director of A&R. Prior this, he worked at Prescription Songs, where he co-signed Frenship and later became A&R Manager. He began his industry career at CAA in the music department.

Speaking about his appointment, Amanda Hill, SVP creative, Sony Music Publishing said: “Thomas has the unique ability to identify talent early and form meaningful creative relationships through hard work. I am so proud of him and his continued growth, and I look forward to working together as he takes on this new role.”

Jennifer Knoepfle, SVP creative, Sony Music Publishing added: “Thomas is a dynamic individual with a natural gift for cultivating relationships. Over the past couple years, his growth as an executive has been tremendous, and his promotion is well deserved.”









