Sony Music Publishing's Extreme Music launches Death Row Pro

Death Row Pictures has partnered with Extreme Music, the production music library arm of Sony Music Publishing, to create Death Row Pro.

The new venture aims to deliver a mix of unheard tracks from the Death Row vaults as well as newly created West Coast-centric hip-hop inspired by the iconic label.

“It’s an honour to partner with Extreme Music on the Death Row Pro series,” said Snoop Dogg, owner and CEO of Death Row.

“Extreme sets itself apart by striving for authenticity and when it comes to hip-hop, there is nothing more authentic than Death Row,” said Russell Emanuel, CEO of Extreme Music. “We are super excited to bring the sonic horsepower of Death Row to music supervisors.”

The move marks the 30th anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle on the label.

The first releases of Death Row Pro are anticipated to drop in January 2024.