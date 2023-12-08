Sony Music Publishing's Jon Platt is the 2024 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons honoree

Sony Music Publishing chairman and CEO Jon Platt is the 2024 Grammy Salute To Industry Icons honoree.

The Recording Academy and Clive Davis will celebrate Platt’s achievements at the pre-Grammy Gala on February 3, 2024.

“One of the most influential figures in the industry, Jon has consistently set the bar for leadership in music,” said Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy. “His ongoing commitment to equity, his dedication to quality, and his advocacy for artists across all crafts and genres have been an inspiration to music leaders everywhere. We look forward to an incredible evening dedicated to honouring his incredible impact.”

“Jon Platt is one of the music industry’s most illustrious leaders and I am thrilled that he will be this year’s Salute To Industry Icons honoree,” said Clive Davis. “Jon’s longtime trailblazing commitment to supporting songwriters across the music spectrum as well as his staunch dedication to advocacy, diversity and equality in the music business are exemplary. Artists and the industry at large are fortunate to have his insight and passion at the helm.”

Since his appointment in 2019, Platt has overseen the company’s Songwriters First mission.

“As he has been throughout his career, Platt has been a strong advocate in the fight for fair compensation for songwriters,” said a statement. “Under his direction, SMP has focused on improving the lives of songwriters – in simple terms, putting more money in songwriters’ pockets, and getting that money in their pockets sooner. In an increasingly global music business, SMP has worked to ensure songwriters are paid quickly as their hits move around the world, eliminating long delays in the delivery of foreign royalties.”

During Platt’s tenure, Sony Music Publishing has also created partnerships with songwriting legends including Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Ashley Gorley, as well as signing the next generation of superstars like Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Latto, Anitta, Central Cee, Kane Brown and the Kid Laroi.

The company has also expanded its presence internationally into India, Indonesia and Nigeria.

Songwriters Forward, a global initiative, has seen SMP providing mental health and wellness support to its roster through the Songwriter Assistance Programme. Meanwhile, SMP’s Legacy Unrecouped Balance Programme has offered new financial opportunities to legacy songwriters.

“Platt has consistently shared his belief in building a music business every bit as diverse as the music it represents,” said a statement. “His dedication to equity and inclusion is evident, having increased diversity across senior leadership teams throughout his career. He has also supported the development of a pipeline of female executives with SMP’s global Women’s Leadership Programme.”

This commitment extends to empowering the next generation of songwriters and composers with initiatives like SMP’s Screen Scoring Diversity Scholarship at the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music.

The publisher has provided over $1 million in grants to working songwriters in collaboration with organisations such as the 100 Percenters, Songwriters of North America (SONA), and Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI).

Platt previously served as chairman & CEO of Warner Chappell. He also spent 17 years at EMI Music Publishing, where he signed Jay-Z on the release of his 1996 independent debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

He also signed and collaborated with prominent songwriters including Beyoncé, Drake, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams and Usher, among many others. Platt is widely credited for elevating how hip-hop and R&B artists are respected and compensated as songwriters.

Platt sits on the boards of Berklee College f Music, Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Motown Museum, Living Legends Foundation, and the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA).

His numerous recognitions include City of Hope’s prestigious Spirit of Life Award, SONA’s Warrior Award, NSAI’s President’s Keystone Award, SESAC’s Visionary Award, and more.

In 2005, he launched The Big Jon Platt Scholarship Program for college-bound students from his Denver community in Montbello.

Photo Credit: Nadav Kander