Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia announces partnership with Vertical Rights

Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia has announced its partnership with Vertical Rights, the publishing arm of Lateral Management.

Vertical Rights is a publishing company founded by Christian Wåhlberg, Jamie Binns and Jan Carl Adelswärd, who are also owners of Lateral Management. Lateral represents artists including Labrinth, Paloma Faith, Real Like You and more. Vertical and Lateral are closely linked with a network of artists, songwriters and producers on an international scale.

Vertical represents songwriters such as Klas Ahlund, as well as electronic dance music writers Michel Zitron and John Martin, who have crafted music for Swedish House Mafia, Martijn Garrix, David Guetta and Tiesto. Vertical also represents rising stars Gino & Otto.



Christian Wahlberg, managing director, Vertical Rights and co-founder of Lateral, said: “Our passion has always been to make great music with good people. I am convinced that working together with Sony Music Publishing’s team under the leadership of Johnny Tennander will inject new energy into the vibrant network of artists, songwriters and producers that make up the Lateral and Vertical family.”



Johnny Tennander, managing director, Scandinavia and SVP A&R International, Sony Music Publishing, said: “I’ve always had huge respect for what Christian and Jamie have built together and they have always combined quality music with great ideas. Their roster is a fantastic addition to our world, and we are really looking forward to work closely with their team and their songwriters.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Lasse Ewald, Christian Wahlberg, Jan Carl Adelsward, Johnny Tennander