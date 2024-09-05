Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia reveals key promotions

Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia has revealed two key promotions in their Stockholm office.

Christoffer Lindh has been promoted to head of A&R and Atena Banisaid has been named general manager. Both will continue to report into Johnny Tennander, managing director and SVP A&R international, Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia.

“These promotions mark a key development for the company’s continued growth,” said a statement.

In his new role as head of A&R, Lindh will be responsible for the company’s Scandinavian A&R operations. Lindh has been with Sony Music Publishing for 15 years, during which time he has signed and worked with multiple successful songwriters, producers and artists including Yung Lean & Sad Boys, Cashmere Cat, Scarlet Pleasure, Ronni Vindahl, AronChupa and Augustine and more.

Christoffer Lindh said: “It feels extremely fun and inspiring to step into this new role. I started my career here and have had the privilege of growing and learning under Johnny’s leadership. I am humbled to lead our amazing A&R team and together we will continue to build on the fantastic established foundation we have.”

In her role as general manager, Banisaid is tasked with identifying and leading initiatives that will continue to develop Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia’s culture and team, as well as grow the business.

Banisaid remains SMP Scandinavia’s representative on the Swedish Music Publishers Association board, and she will continue her work as a key part of the A&R team, following success with the likes of Benjamin Ingrosso, Giift and LukasBL.

Atena Banisaid said: “I am incredibly happy and proud of the trust I have received in this elevation to the role of general manager. These are both exciting and challenging times in our industry, and I cannot imagine a better team to grow and write history with! It is with enormous enthusiasm that I step forward into this new chapter.”

“It feels very good to elevate Christoffer and Atena to these key positions for Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia,” said Johnny Tennander. “They have for a long time both proven to be incredibly important to our A&R team, but also to our wider team and company. I’m sure this development will take us to new heights and it is a big, important step for our continued and future development.”

Sony Music Publishing Scandinavia is currently seeing international activity with Benjamin Ingrosso, Noonie Bao and Linus Wiklund co-writing Charli XCX’s Apple, Zara Larsson topping the Global TikTok chart with Symphony, and new signing Giift co-writing Ya Ya by Beyoncé.

PHOTO: (L-R) Atena Banisaid, Johnny Tennander, Christoffer Lindh