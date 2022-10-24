Sony Music Publishing sign 'new generation icon' Baby Queen

Sony Music Publishing UK has signed Baby Queen.



The deal covers Baby Queen’s publishing worldwide and president, co-MD and SVP, international David Ventura has described the London-based singer as “an icon for the new generation”.

Real name Bella Latham, Baby Queen is signed to Polydor and has 792,801 monthly listeners on Spotify. She was part of the BBC’s Sound Of 2022 list and was named Equal artist of the month by Spotify in July.

Baby Queen said: “I’m so excited to be working with Sony and with a team that truly understands who I am as a person and as an artist. I know we’re going to do amazing things together!”

David Ventura said: “Not only is Baby Queen’s music out of this world, but her energy and passion for songwriting is undeniable… and best of all, she speaks French! She is without a doubt an icon for the new generation of artists and fans. Her personality completely shines through everything she creates, and I am over the moon to be working with her, alongside managers Babs and Adam, to write the future together.”

Sarah Gabrielli, Sony Music Publishing’s senior manager, creative, UK & Europe, said: “Rare are the moments when you meet an artist whose talent, vision and ambition leave you with nothing but excitement. Bella is a true songwriter with a unique ability to make you feel like each one of her songs has been written about you somehow, while also delivering explosive and colourful bangers. We are so grateful for Baby Queen's, Babs' and Adam's trust in us for this next chapter.”

Baby Queen’s new single Lazy is out now, her track Colours Of You featured in Netflix drama Heartstopper. The singer plays Heaven in London on November 1 and is currently working on her debut full-length album. She is represented by Babs Thornton at Everybody’s Management.

Pictured above: (L-R) Adam Tudhope, Andrew Spence, Babs Thornton, Baby Queen, Sarah Gabrielli, David Ventura