Sony Music Publishing signs Brazilian superstar Anitta

Sony Music Publishing has signed Brazilian global superstar Anitta to a worldwide publishing agreement.

Anitta’s US breakthrough single Girl From Rio has over 100 million streams and 35m YouTube views. She has also made an impact with recent collaborations including Faking Love feat. Saweetie, Me Gusta feat. Cardi B and Myke Towers, Tócame feat. Arcangel and De La Ghetto, and Fuego with DJ Snake and Sean Paul.

Anitta will be working closely with Sony Music Publishing’s US and US Latin creative teams, including US SVP creatives Amanda Hill and Katie Welle, and Monica Jordan, director, creative, US Latin.

Anitta said: “I’m excited to join the Sony Music Publishing family. I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale and I look forward to what this new partnership will bring!”

Brandon Silverstein, Anitta’s manager and founder & CEO, S10 Entertainment, said: “We’re incredibly excited for Anitta and the team to partner with Jon Platt and the Sony Music Publishing family. We look forward to working with them to execute on a global scale and we can’t wait for what tomorrow brings.”

Anitta is the most streamed artist in Brazil and has over 56 million Instagram followers. She has amassed almost five billion YouTube views, and 6.5 billion Spotify streams.

In September of 2021, she made history as the first Brazilian artist to perform at the MTV VMAs. She is currently finalising her fifth studio album, Girl From Rio.

Jon Platt, chairman & CEO, Sony Music Publishing, said: “Anitta is a brilliant performer, whose authenticity as a songwriter effortlessly transcends cultures. As she continues to broaden her influence around the world, Sony Music Publishing is excited to support her creative path forward.”

Jorge Mejia, president & CEO, Sony Music Publishing Latin America and US Latin, added: “Anitta is a phenomenon – an artist and songwriter able to straddle multiple worlds, genres and languages in her own very unique and hugely successful way. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Sony Music Publishing family and look forward to making her feel right at home.”