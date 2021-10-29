Sony Music Publishing signs deal to administer Gregg Allman's catalogue

Sony Music Publishing has signed a global agreement with the estate of singer-songwriter Gregg Allman to administer its catalogue of songs.

The deal covers many of Allman’s compositions from his time as a member of the Allman Brothers Band, as well as songs written throughout his solo career. The catalogue was previously represented by Kobalt.

Gregg Allman is celebrated for his unique sound which blended elements from blues, jazz, rock and country. Some of Allman’s most notable hits include Whipping Post, Melissa and Midnight Rider by the Allman Brothers Band. His solo albums include 1973’s Laid Back, 1987’s I’m No Angel, and his Grammy-nominated 2011 album Low Country Blues, produced by T-Bone Burnett.

Gregg Allman’s manager Michael Lehman said: “I am very pleased to begin this partnership with Brian Monaco and the Sony Music Publishing team to build upon Gregg Allman’s legacy. I look forward to bringing his music to new generations of fans and inspiring audiences around the world.”

Sony Music Publishing president and global chief marketing officer Brian Monaco said: “Gregg Allman is without a doubt one of the greatest rock and roll songwriters of all time. On behalf of all of us at Sony Music Publishing, we are honoured to partner with his estate to support his incredible catalogue, and we look forward to creating new opportunities for his songs.”

PHOTO: Bettman