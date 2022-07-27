Sony Music Publishing signs Em Beihold to worldwide publishing agreement

Sony Music Publishing has signed rising singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Em Beihold to a worldwide publishing agreement.

The American singer-songwriter released Numb Little Bug earlier this year, which is now RIAA gold-certified. On July 22, she released her debut EP Egg In The Backseat featuring new single Too Precious. She also recently announced plans to join King Princess for a string of dates on her upcoming tour this fall.

She said: "I'm so happy to be a part of the Sony Music Publishing family. So many of my favorite artists who inspired me to start writing in the first place like Regina Spektor and Sara Bareilles are with them so it was a natural decision. Songwriting is the core of my artistry and I'm so grateful to call Sony Music Publishing home."

Sony Music Publishing SVP, creative, Jennifer Knoepfle, and creative coordinator Adam Ikner said: “Em is a natural born songwriter, with an innate understanding on how to succinctly translate her thoughts and emotions into a song. We are pleased to welcome her to SMP and are excited to be a part of her journey.”

