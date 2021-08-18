Sony Music Publishing signs Gilberto Gil

Sony Music Publishing Brazil has signed Grammy-winning, Brazilian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Gilberto Gil to an exclusive, worldwide publishing administration agreement.

With a career spanning over six decades, Gilberto Gil is one of today’s most celebrated artists, selling millions of recordings around the world.

Widely recognised as a pioneer of the Tropicalia movement of the late 1960s, Gil blended elements of traditional Brazilian styles, including samba, musica popular brasileira (MPB) and bossa nova with international styles using rock and folk instruments.

Gil has won two Grammy Awards for Best World Music Album (1998, Quanta Live) and for Best Contemporary World Music Album (2005, Eletracustico), and has been awarded several Latin Grammys.

Gilberto Gil said: "It’s a pleasure to have Sony Music Publishing team as a partner taking care of my musical works catalogue worldwide."

Jorge Mejia, Sony Music Publishing President and CEO, Latin America & US Latin, said: “It is such a privilege to be able to care for the musical compositions of the great Gilberto Gil. We are honoured and extremely excited to be a part of his musical journey.”

Aloysio Reis, MD, Sony Music Publishing Brazil, said: “Gilberto Gil is a creative genius. Since the 60s, his songs have written one of the most brilliant chapters in the history of our music. We are thrilled to be entrusted with the sweet responsibility of managing Gilberto’s catalogue, an invaluable artistic treasure.”

In addition to his success in music, Gil is known for his prolific influence as a social and political activist. From 2003-2008, he served as Brazil’s Minister of Culture, where he worked to design and implement policies and programmes around new technology, copyright, cultural development and cultural diversity.