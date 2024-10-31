Sony Music Publishing signs global deal with Grammy Award-winning producer Mike Dean

Sony Music Publishing has signed Grammy Award-winning producer Mike Dean and several members of his producer collective MWA, including Sean Solymar, Tommy Rush and Sage Skolfield. The company has also launched a strategic partnership with MWA to foster the creative development of its new talent.



With a body of work spanning across hip-hop, pop, experimental rock and soul, Dean’s career began in the early ‘90s with his pioneering work alongside southern rappers including Scarface, UGH and Devin The Dude. Since, he has achieved critical acclaim as a collaborator with artists including Travis Scott (Astroworld - Sicko Mode), Beyoncé (Lemonade), Frank Ocean (Blonde), Ye (My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy - Mercy), The Weeknd (Beauty Behind The Madness) and many more.



As an artist, Dean has sold out headlining shows at the Wiltern in Los Angeles and toured with The Weeknd as an opening act on his sold-out After Hours Till Dawn stadium tour in the US. He also scored the entirety of HBO’s The Idol alongside The Weeknd and Sam Levinson and starred as himself in the series.



“I’m thrilled to have Tommy Rush, Sean Solymar and Sage Skolfield join MWA Publishing and Sony,” said Dean. “We’re excited to create some incredible hits together.”



Sony Music Publishing chairman & CEO Jon Platt commented: "I am a long-time fan of Mike and his music. Not only has he consistently transformed hip-hop, but his creative influence extends across modern music, inspiring new talent through his work with MWA. We are pleased to partner with Mike and MWA’s Sean Solymar, Tommy Rush and Sage Skolfield as they continue to shape music’s future.”

Photo (L-R): Sage Skolfield, Devon Spencer, Tommy Rush, Sean Solymar, Mike Dean, Jon Platt, Willie Jones