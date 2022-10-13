Sony Music Publishing signs global deal with Muddy Waters estate

Sony Music Publishing has signed a worldwide deal with the estate of singer, songwriter and guitarist Muddy Waters to administer the complete catalogue of songs.

Known to many as the father of Chicago blues, McKinley ‘Muddy Waters’ Morganfield is one of the most influential figures in blues and rock & roll.

His catalogue includes legendary hits such as Mannish Boy, Rollin’ Stone, Champagne & Reefer, I Can’t Be Satisfied, Country Blues, The Blues Had A Baby And They Called It Rock & Roll and Trouble No More.

Sony Music Publishing chairman & CEO Jon Platt said: “Muddy Waters was without a doubt one of the most impactful songwriters in modern music. His vibrant, expressive sound is embodied in music today and continues to inspire generations. We look forward to working with the Muddy Waters Estate to build upon its enduring songwriting legacy.”

Liz Lewis, Sony Music Publishing SVP songwriter services, said: “A true songwriter at heart, Muddy Waters’ tremendous influence set a new standard for rock and blues which remains to this day. We are thrilled to welcome the legendary Muddy Waters catalogue to SMP, and we look forward to partnering with the Muddy Waters Estate on exciting new ways to invigorate the catalogue.”

Mercy Morganfield said: “On behalf of Muddy Waters’ family we take great comfort in knowing that this incredible catalogue of music is going to be in the hands of Jon Platt and his team at Sony. My father’s legacy is a vital part of not only musical history but American history. Making sure future generations are aware of the way blues legends like Dad, Howling Wolf, BB King, John Lee Hooker, Buddy Guy and so many others have shaped other genres of music from rock & roll to hip-hop is so important. We don’t want these names to get lost in history and in the telling and retelling of their stories. I believe we have a partner in Sony who can help keep that flame alive and expand our reach, giving my father his rightful place in music history, a place we all believe he and so many others deserve. I am looking forward to the work ahead.”

Throughout his career, Muddy Waters achieved top accolades including six Grammy award wins and 11 nominations. He also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award in 1992 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

PHOTO: (L-R) Ian Holder, Brian Monaco, Liz Lewis, Mercy Morganfield, Michael Reinert