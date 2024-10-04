Sony Music Publishing signs hitmaker Julian Bunetta

Sony Music Publishing has signed multi-genre songwriter and producer Julian Bunetta to a global publishing agreement.

With an expansive body of work that has exceeded 30 billion streams, Bunetta is a key collaborator with top talent including Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, One Direction, Niall Horan, Rudimental and many others.

Bunetta was the co-writer and co-producer on hits including Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso and Teddy Swims' Lose Control.

Julian Bunetta said: "I’m excited to be working with the Sony team. I've known Katie and Jon nearly my whole career and they've always been incredibly supportive of my songwriting."

Bunetta’s chart streak has continued with Sabrina Carpenter’s latest single Taste, which has spent six weeks at No.1 in the UK.

Jon Platt, chairman & CEO of Sony Music Publishing, said: “Julian and I have crossed paths many times since the beginning of his career, and it has been incredible to see all that he has accomplished. His continued success speaks volumes about his talent and integrity, and we are honored to be on this journey with him.”

Katie Welle, Sony Music Publishing’s SVP of creative, said: “Julian is an exceptional talent who continues to up his game. His authenticity shines through in everything he works on, and he brings the best out of everyone. We are excited to join forces with Julian and his team, and we look forward to further extending his success together.”

Bunetta’s co-writing credits also include One Direction’s Story of My Life and Drag Me Down, Niall Horan’s Slow Hands, Rudimental’s These Days, and Thomas Rhett’s Look What God Gave Her. He also contributed across Rhett's 2017 Grammy-nominated album Life Changes.

His accolades include a 2019 Ivor Novello Award, 12 BMI top-performing song awards, over 15 RIAA multi-platinum and platinum certifications, five US Radio No.1s and seven Hot 100 Top 10s, among many others.

PHOTO: (L-R) Katie Welle, Julian Bunetta, Damon Bunetta