Sony Music Publishing signs J White Did It to global deal

Sony Music Publishing has signed songwriter, DJ and producer J White Did It to a worldwide deal.

J White Did It, aka Anthony Jermaine White, is a Grammy-winning record producer and songwriter, who’s known for his collaborations with Cardi B. He produced her hit singles Bodak Yellow, I Like It feat. J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and Money.

Most recently, J White produced the single Savage by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, which reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him two nominations for Record of the Year and Best Rap Song for the upcoming Grammys. He also produced A Lot by 21 Savage featuring J. Cole, which earned J White Did It a Grammy for Best Rap Song.

I look forward to witnessing and being a part of his continued success in our industry Danielle Middleton

J White said: “I’m very excited to work with Danielle Middleton and the rest of the Sony Music Publishing team – I look forward to working with such an iconic company.”

Sony Music Publishing manager, A&R, Danielle Middleton, said, “J White is a legend and I look forward to witnessing and being a part of his continued success in our industry.”

White has also crafted hits including Muwop by Mulatto feat. Gucci Mane, Big Booty by Gucci Mane ft. Megan Thee Stallion and was the executive producer on Iggy Azalea’s album In My Defense and its lead single Sally Walker.

White is managed by Chad Wes, Nic Warner and Lucas Keller for Milk & Honey.