Sony Music Publishing signs Janelle Monáe on worldwide deal

Janelle Monáe has signed an exclusive, worldwide administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing.

The deal was signed by Sony Music Publishing chairman and CEO Jon Platt, who explained he had targeted the artist for a long time.

“I have been chasing the opportunity to work with Janelle since the beginning of her career," he declared. "I am very grateful to welcome her to Sony Music Publishing, and I look forward to building something incredible with Janelle and the Wondaland Arts family.”

Monáe welcomed the deal, explaining that she hoped it would not only aid her music, but further her aspirations in other creative areas, including film. Her Wondaland Arts Society imprint has recently launched a production arm, Wondaland Pictures.

“As an artist who is constantly reinventing myself, I feel like I’m just getting started,” Monáe said. “I am excited about partnering with Big Jon and the rest of my new Sony family to help shape the future of music in the record industry as well as the fashion, and tv and film space.”

Adding his welcome, Sony Music Publishing president, global chief marketing officer Brian Monaco said they would be seeking out a variety of opportunities for Monáe's music.

“Janelle Monáe’s powerful influence as a songwriter is undeniable – her music speaks volumes for so many," he said. "We are proud to partner with Janelle and her team to further amplify her voice and create the best opportunities for her songs across all platforms,” he said.

Monáe's has recently collaborated with songwriters and producers Nate “Rocket” Wonder and Chuck Lightning, and both of them (pictured with Monáe) have also signed to the publisher.

“As an artist and writer, I’m incredibly excited to impact culture, hearts and minds in bold new ways with the broad expertise and resources of our new Sony family," explained Lightning. "And I continue to believe that great music is needed more than ever right now, as a universal language that spreads wonder, change and understanding throughout the world."

Wonder added he too was happy to follow Monáe and sign with Sony Music Publishing.

“As an artist and music producer in the record industry, TV and film space I am quite excited about this next chapter with Sony,” he said. “I hope to help shape hearts and minds with the wonderful gift that is music.”

Earlier this year, Sony Music Publishing redesigned its logo and announced a new "modern vision" for brand its identity.