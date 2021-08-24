Sony Music Publishing signs Mimi Webb

Sony Music Publishing UK has announced the signing of breakout singer-songwriter Mimi Webb to an exclusive worldwide agreement, covering both catalogue and futures.

Mimi Webb has amassed over 200 million streams and hundreds of millions of views for singles including Before I Go, Good Without and Dumb Love.

Webb has six million monthly listeners on Spotify, and sold out every date in the UK and Dublin on her first ever tour. She was also included on BBC Radio 1’s 2021 Brit List, named one of Apple Music’s latest Up Next UK artists, and featured as the musical guest on The Ellen Show.

Mimi Webb said: “I’m thrilled to join the Sony Music Publishing family. I have been writing songs since such a young age, so having the opportunity to work with the best team in the business is a dream come true.”

Having the opportunity to work with the best team in the business is a dream come true Mimi Webb

Tim Major, co-managing director, Sony Music Publishing UK, said: “Mimi is without doubt a very special artist and songwriter and the speed with which her music has connected with her ever growing audience has truly underlined that. She has a huge future ahead of her and we are very proud that she has chosen Sony Music Publishing to be part of her already incredible team.”

Sony Music Publishing senior A&R manager Saul Fitton said: “Mimi is a truly amazing talent, a real superstar. She is extremely driven, with a brilliant team surrounding her. We’re all incredibly excited to be working with Mimi, and to support her in her ever-growing success!”

Webb’s 2021 breakout song Good Without eclipsed over 20 million streams within a month and reached the UK Top 10, as well as charts across Europe. The gold-certified single has UK sales to date of 419,412, according to the Official Charts Company.