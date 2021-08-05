Sony Music Publishing signs Olivia Rodrigo

Sony Music Publishing has signed 2021 breakout artist Olivia Rodrigo to a global agreement.

Olivia Rodrigo made history with her No.1 debut album Sour. In the US, it scored the biggest opening of the year and had the most audio streams for a female debut artist.

Sour also broke Spotify records for the most streamed album in a week by a female artist, racking up 385m global streams. In the UK, the album set a streaming record, with the most week one streams for a debut (45.7m track streams).

Good 4 U and Drivers License were No.1 in both the UK and US. For the first six months, Olivia Rodrigo had the biggest single (Drivers License) and album in the UK. Sour (Polydor/Geffen) has sales to date of 229,902 (Official Charts Company).

Drivers License earned the largest global weekly streaming debut on Spotify and became the first track to surpass one billion global streams in 2021. The single has UK chart sales of 1,097,747.

Olivia Rodrigo said: “There’s nothing I love more than songwriting; it’s my favorite thing in the world, and I’m excited to be working with the team at Sony Music Publishing.”

Sony Music Publishing Chairman & CEO Jon Platt said: “Olivia is a once-in-a-generation talent with the heart of a true songwriter – there is no limit to what she can accomplish. Along with the entire Sony Music Publishing team, we look forward to supporting Olivia’s incredible artistry and creating the best opportunities for her songs as she begins this exciting new chapter.”

Sony Music Publishing director, A&R, Thomas Krottinger, said: “It has been a great privilege to work with Olivia over the last year – she constantly pushes her creative boundaries, allowing her to craft genuine, emotive songs that transcend genres and bring people together. We are honored to partner with Olivia and her incredible team, and we are beyond excited to champion her as she continues inspiring the world!”

Sony Music Publishing SVP, creative, Jennifer Knoepfle, said: “What strikes me most about Olivia is her incredible storytelling ability. Every song on Sour spins a narrative that is both unique to her and relatable to so many. She has a gift with words, and we are so lucky to support her from the beginning of what will surely be a long and fruitful career.”