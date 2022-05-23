Sony Music Publishing signs songwriter Max to worldwide deal

Sony Music Publishing has signed multi-platinum songwriter and recording artist Max to a global administration deal.

Alongside the agreement, Max (Maxwell Schneider) has launched Colour Vision Publishing, in partnership with SMP, and announced Colour Vision’s first signing, Cody Dear.

Sony Music Publishing SVP, creative Jennifer Knoepfle, said: “Max is a joy to be around and someone who seamlessly moves through many genres and musical styles. He is equally adept at writing for himself as he is for others. We are so happy to welcome him to the SMP team.”

Max said: “The first time I met Jenn and the team I felt their passion and excitement immediately. They were on board with my vision and I’m so looking forward to bringing it to life with them.”

Max has recently co-written the upcoming BTS single Yet to Come. His relationship with BTS is long-standing: his song Blueberry Eyes features BTS member Suga, and he has appeared on one of Suga’s solo hits, Agust D’s Burn it.

Manager Evan Winiker said: “Max's versatility as a writer is one of his most unique assets. He has a genuine ability to write with an artist and have it feel authentic to their world, then the next day do go in on his own project and be right back in his space.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Nick Bral, Zack Phillips, Jennifer Knoepfle, Max, Sam Drake, Evan Winiker