Sony Music Publishing signs Supah Mario

Sony Music Publishing has signed hip-hop songwriter, producer and beatmaker Jonathan DeMario Priester (also known as Supah Mario), to a worldwide deal.



Last month, he reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for his production work on Drake’s What's Next. He is also working on upcoming projects for artists including Lil Uzi Vert, Swae Lee and Post Malone.



“Although my God-given talent is a huge part of my success, I could not be where I am today without the desire and passion that has and continues to drive me every day,” he said. “I am so humbled and excited to start this new relationship with Sony Music Publishing, and I would like to thank them for the opportunity.

“I especially want to thank Adrian Nunez at SMP for all his hard work in making this dream a reality. I’ve long wanted to be a part of Sony Music Publishing, and I am excited for my future with the publisher. I've also been blessed with a management team who worked alongside Adrian to make this possible – thank you to my wonderful team. Thanks to my family for all the sacrifices they make so I can follow my passion. Most importantly, thank God for all my success and many more years to come.”



Sony Music Publishing VP, creative Adrian Nunez, said: “The opportunity to work with Supah Mario has been a long time coming, and I’m excited to continue our creative relationship with Mario. I’m thankful for Amal, Josh and the rest of Mario’s team for their help and I’m excited to see what happens next.”

Supah Mario has crafted hits including What’s Next, Ice Melts and Blue Tint by Drake; Wyclef Jean by Young Thug; That Way, Myron and Silly Watch by Lil Uzi Vert; Diamonds Talkin’ Back by 2 Chainz; and Big KRIT’s Mixed Messages.