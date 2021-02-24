Sony Music Publishing signs The Kid Laroi to global deal

Sony Music Publishing has signed hit breakthrough artist, songwriter, and producer The Kid Laroi (real name Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard) to a worldwide deal.

The Sydney-native’s hits include Let Her Go, Diva ft. Lil Tecca, Go ft. Juice Wrld, and current hit Without You, which is currently riding high in the midweeks.

Speaking about the deal, Sony Music Publishing chairman & CEO Jon Platt said: “What The Kid Laroi has already achieved as a songwriter is exceptional. He is such an incredible talent, who is deserving of this moment. As he continues to make his mark, Sony Music Publishing will fully support his career development and creative vision with even more opportunities to excel."

Sony Music Publishing VP, creative, Adrian Nunez, added: “The signing of The Kid Laroi signals an important new era for Sony Music Publishing. Laroi is an international talent that represents the next generation of iconic superstars, and we’re excited to support his future as a songwriter,”

Kid Laroi’s 2020 debut mixtape Fuck Love reached number three on the US Top 200 Chart. He also made history as the youngest solo artist ever to reach No.1 on the Australian ARIA Charts, with his deluxe edition mixtape Fuck Love (Savage).



The Kid Laroi added: “Signing with Sony Music Publishing this week, and I feel blessed. If just one person out there connects with my journey and life experiences through my music, then I have achieved what I set out to do, and it is a privilege to have the fans that I have to share the journey ahead with me. To be a member of the writing family at Sony Music Publishing, where many of my idols and so many legends have their home is an honor. I am excited at what the future holds and to have gained the faith of the best industry professionals in the business at the age of 17 and coming from Australia. Thank you to Big Jon and the SMP team for this wonderful opportunity.”





Earlier in the month, The Kid Laroi signed a new deal with UTA.