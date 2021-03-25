Sony Music Publishing South Africa signs global deal with Gallo Music

Sony Music Publishing South Africa has signed Gallo Music to a worldwide agreement, excluding Africa.

Sony Music Publishing will provide its services to Gallo Music Publishers’ extensive catalogue of songs and create new opportunities for its compositions on an international scale.

Gallo Music Publishers is the publishing arm of one of Africa’s largest and oldest independent major labels, Gallo Record Company, which celebrates its 95th anniversary this year. GMP is home to some of South Africa’s most legendary songwriters, and its catalogue comprises of some of the most iconic copyrights in South Africa’s rich heritage of musical works through the decades.

As part of Sony Music Publishing’s wide range of services, Gallo songwriters will have the opportunity to collaborate with the company’s roster of songwriters, and have their songs promoted overseas. The company will also provide its administration services, helping to collect, distribute, and expedite royalty payments across the world, as well as synchronisation services.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Gallo Music Publishers to the Sony Music Publishing family,” said Guy Henderson, president, international, Sony Music Publishing Publishing. “With its tremendous roster of writers, the history of Gallo is the history of South African music. Having started my career at Gallo many years ago, I’m thrilled to be reunited with celebrated works from the likes of Lucky Dube, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Stimela, Sipho Mabuse, Caiphus Semenya and so many others. Together, with Sony Music Publishing’s great roster of writers, we look forward to taking the best of African music to the rest of the world.”

“Gallo Music Publishers’ catalogue is synonymous to South Africa’s musical heritage, and we are proud to have this invaluable catalogue added to our roster,” said Rowlin Naicker, managing director of Sony Music Publishing South Africa. “There are still many stories to tell – together with our global network, we are confident we will find great opportunities for GMP’s musical gems.”

Rob Cowling, GM of Gallo Music Group, said: “We are very excited to announce this partnership which has been a long time in the making. We feel our vast catalogue and administration of this rich African heritage of songs outside of Africa’s borders is in good hands with Sony Music Publishing. Their extensive network of professionals and systems as well as a UK team, with some African roots and a knowledge of the content, will be a valuable asset in managing GMP’s works and driving revenues for our composers, and their beneficiaries.”

Gallo Music Publishers’ catalogue includes works by Ladysmith Black Mambazo, The Manhattan Brothers, Mahlathini and the Mahotella Queens, Caiphus Semenya, Dorothy Masuka and Sipho Hotstix Mabuse.