Sony Music Publishing to administer Otis Redding's catalogue in the US

The heirs to the estate of Otis Redding J (Big O Holdings) have entered into an administration agreement with Sony Music Publishing covering Redding’s catalogue in the US.

Otis Redding is considered one of the most influential performers in the history of American popular music and a trailblazer in soul and rhythm & blues. Known as The King of Soul, he released his debut album, Pain In My Heart, in 1964 which produced his first hit single, These Arms of Mine.

Redding is known for other hits including Respect (also a top hit for Aretha Franklin), Try A Little Tenderness and Hard To Handle, covered by the Black Crowes.

Redding co-wrote, with Steve Cropper, (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay, which was released posthumously in 1968 following his death aged just 26 on December 10, 1967. The song hit No.1 on the pop and R&B charts and received two Grammy Awards in 1969.

Redding’s music continues to influence pop-culture and musicians in all genres including the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, Jay-Z and Willie Nelson. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1994 and honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999.

“For over 50 years I have been diligent to make sure Otis’ legacy remains relevant and recognisable around the world,” said Zelma Redding, his widow. “I feel that the Sony Music Publishing team can assist my family in this never-ending effort.”

“As one of the most significant songwriters of our lifetime, Otis Redding remains an American treasure,” said Sony Music Publishing chairman/CEO Jon Platt. “Otis’ songs have shaped the cultural landscape across genres and generations, and it is a privilege to partner with the Redding family as stateside custodians of this singular music catalogue.”

“Otis Redding was a rare talent – his songs are unmistakably brilliant, and their enduring impact remains strong to this day,” said Sony Music Publishing president, global chief marketing officer Brian Monaco. “We are honoured to join forces with the Redding family to represent his catalogue and strengthen his legacy as one of the most iconic songwriters in American history.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Arron Saxe, Walter Jones, Derek Crownover, Jarred Andrews, Dexter Redding (rear centre) Justin Andrews, Zelma Redding, Karla Redding-Andrews, Brian Monaco, Liz Lewis and Jon Platt