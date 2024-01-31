Sony Music Publishing UK makes key A&R appointments

Sony Music Publishing UK has unveiled a new hire and two strategic promotions across its A&R department.

ZaZa Kazadi has joined as senior A&R manager, Adrienne Bookbinder has been promoted to senior A&R manager, UK & Europe, and Nasra Artan has been named senior European A&R manager.

Based in the company’s London office, Kazadi and Bookbinder will report to David Ventura, president & co-MD, UK and SVP international, Sony Music Publishing. Artan will report to both Ventura and Johnny Tennander, MD, Scandinavia and SVP international.

David Ventura said: “These new appointments are the confirmation of the SMP A&R department’s evolution and future. Nasra, Adrienne and ZaZa embrace what A&R is in 2024 and we are all looking forward to seeing their achievements in their respective roles. Nasra is playing a key role in the European A&R team, Adrienne is now part of this European team, specialising in electronic music, and ZaZa is an experienced A&R with impeccable taste and a powerful network. Together they represent the creative culture that SMP is building, and we anticipate they will shine in their new roles.”

Since joining SMP, Kazadi has signed talent including producer Jo Caleb, who he signed alongside SMP A&R director Sarah Gabrielli.

Previously, Kazadi managed artists and producers including ZieZie and Sonzi at Never Dies Management. He also spent two years as A&R Manager at BMG Music Publishing, where he worked with K-Trap, TSB and more.

Adrienne Bookbinder

During her time at the company, Adrienne Bookbinder has signed hitmakers including Dom Dolla, Jazzy, Anotr, Gorgon City, Eli Brown and more. She also works closely with Black Coffee, CamelPhat, MK, Kungs and Conducta.

Prior to SMP, she spent seven years at Defected Records and Publishing, working with signings such as Purple Disco Machine and Honey Dijon.

Over the last year, Artan has continued to deliver new creative opportunities for SMP’s European and International roster and secure key signings including Fumes Beats. Artan has worked on new international songwriting camps at the company.

Prior to joining SMP, Artan spent three years at Warner Music Norway, most recently as A&R project manager.

MAIN PHOTO (L-R): ZaZa Kazadi, Nasra Artan