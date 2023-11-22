Sony Music Publishing UK makes key promotions across A&R team

Sony Music Publishing UK has made a series of key promotions within its A&R department.

The restructuring elevates Felix Canetty-Clarke to VP, UK A&R strategy & international research; Sarah Gabrielli to senior director A&R, UK & Europe; and Saul Fitton to senior director of A&R, UK.

David Ventura, president & co-managing director, UK and SVP international, Sony Music Publishing, said: “Sarah, Saul and Felix are the very best talents in the UK. Their passion for music, their drive and their unique daily dedication for our songwriters are exemplary. Together they bring the future of our company and with Tim we have been inspired to see everyone recognising their successes and achievements. Their promotions through the ranks here at Sony Music Publishing have been organic and stellar, we all look forward to seeing them grow into their new roles and promising careers.”

Sarah Gabrielli and Saul Fitton will both be responsible for driving opportunities on behalf of the company’s songwriters and advancing creative strategy.

Since joining the company in 2016, Gabrielli has signed and worked closely with breakthrough talent including Beabadoobee, Cian Ducrot, Baby Queen and Jim Legxacy, while also advancing the creative efforts of hitmakers such as Sampha, Arlo Parks, Koz, Tom Mann (Lewis Capaldi, Anne Marie, Becky Hill) and more. She most recently served as UK and Europe A&R manager.

Fitton’s career at Sony Music Publishing began in 2020 when he was named senior A&R Manager. He previously served as A&R manager at Warner Chappell.

During his time at SMP, he has signed and supported hitmakers including Pablo Bowman, Lostboy, Mimi Webb, Bastille, Mae Stephens and Gracey. He also works creatively with Plested, TMS, Tom Grennan, Anne-Marie and more.

In his new role as VP, UK A&R strategy & international research, Felix Canetty-Clarke will continue to drive the company’s data-driven A&R initiatives and extend his focus across operations and strategy.

Canetty-Clarke first joined the company in 2018 as A&R research and analytics manager, and since then has built up his department, while also signing top talent including Caity Baser, Neave Applebaum, Taet, Joe Unknown, Miggy Dela Rosa, Lovejoy and Matilda Mann.

PHOTO: (L-R) Felix Canetty-Clarke, Sarah Gabrielli, Saul Fitton