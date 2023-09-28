Sony Music Publishing UK partners with Chumba Music to sign Pablo Bowman Navarro

Sony Music Publishing UK has partnered with Chumba Music to sign songwriter and producer Pablo Bowman Navarro to a global publishing deal.

Pablo Bowman Navarro worked on Miracle by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, which spent eight weeks at No.1 in the UK singles chart and helped the hitmaker achieve ASCAP’s Songwriter Of The Year honour at its 2023 London Awards.

Bowman Navarro has amassed over seven billion total streams across his catalogue on Spotify alone. Other hits including The Motto by Ava Max and Tiësto, Leave Before You Love Me by Marshmello feat. Jonas Brothers, Numb by Marshmello & Khalid, Sacrifice by Bebe Rexha, and House On Fire by Mimi Webb.

In addition to his work in the UK, Bowman Navarro, who is fluent in Spanish, has spent the past year working on new projects across Latin music with talent including J Balvin and Tainy, as well as collaborating on projects in the US and globally with Kid Cudi, Pnau, Empire of The Sun, Ava Max, Marshmello, London Grammar, Channel Tres, Emir Taha, Kamal, Nemahsis, and more.

Pablo Bowman Navarro said: “I have already learnt so much working with Jason and the Chumba team, they have welcomed me with open arms and have made me feel like I’m joining a family rather than a publishing company. Partnered with Sony's global support and Saul's pivotal role in uniting our worlds, this collaboration feels seamlessly natural. I feel so creatively inspired and understood. I am extremely excited for the future!”

His melodies and concepts are on a whole other level Jason Evigan

“Pablo's extraordinary talent and versatility is shown through the many global hits he has already achieved – I have been in awe of Pablo’s work for some time,” said Saul Fitton, senior director, A&R, Sony Music Publishing UK. “As we embark on this new chapter, in collaboration with our trusted friends at Chumba, we look forward to propelling Pablo towards even greater success around the world.”

Chumba Music founder Jason Evigan said: “The moment I met Pablo I knew he was special. He brings such a unique, left-of-centre approach to his writing, and always comes at it from an artist’s lens. His melodies and concepts are on a whole other level. I’m honoured to have him on the team and honoured to have him as a friend.”

Chumba Music was founded by Jason Evigan in 2015 and brought in Aaron Sander to be head of A&R in 2021. It is home to a roster including Gian Stone, Castle, Gracey, Lionel Crasta, Mark Schick, Chrstina Galligan, Smiley and Bluf.

Sony Music Publishing has an ongoing creative partnership with Chumba Music.

PHOTO: (L-R) Rick Boardman, Saul Fitton, Pablo Bowman Navarro, Holly Lintell (Triptik Management), Will Gresford (Triptik Management)