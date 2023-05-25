Sony Music Publishing UK promotes Andrew Spence to general counsel

Sony Music Publishing UK has promoted Andrew Spence to general counsel.

Spence will oversee business and legal affairs strategies and initiatives on behalf of SMP UK and its roster, as well as provide guidance and counsel on its legal and operational matters.

Based in London, Spence will continue to report to president, co-managing director, UK, & SVP International David Ventura and UK co-managing director Tim Major.

Andrew Spence said: “Putting songwriters first is something truly at the heart of all we do and I’m grateful I get to play a part in that. I’m also delighted to continue my journey at Sony Music Publishing and be surrounded by so many talented people; from my colleagues to the amazing writers and catalogues we represent.”

“It has been a pleasure to watch Andrew continue to grow as an executive over the past few years,” said Tim Major. “This role is a natural progression, positioning him as even more involved in the business and senior management structure. This, alongside Andrew’s calm, straightforward approach, perfectly equips him to help SMP and our songwriters take on the new challenges facing the publishing industry.”

Spence first joined the company in 2014 as a business affairs manager, soon progressing to senior business affairs manager and senior business & commercial affairs manager. In 2019 he became head of legal & business affairs.

Prior to joining SMP UK he spent several years in private practice as a music lawyer with a focus on artist work. He began his music industry career as a drummer and musician.