Sony Music Publishing UK promotes Rob Stratton to VP of visual & media rights

Sony Music Publishing UK has promoted Rob Stratton to vice president, visual & media rights.

In his new role, Stratton will be responsible for leading Sony Music Publishing’s visual & media efforts in the UK, fostering relationships with broadcasters and media production companies, and delivering opportunities for the company’s partners. He will also continue to work alongside Cathy Merenda and the US visual & media rights team to expand the business globally.

Tim Major, co-managing director, Sony Music Publishing UK, said: “We have been really impressed with the way that Rob has taken to leading the visual & media rights team in the UK and to collaborating with Cathy Merenda to deliver on the powerful global vision for Sony Music Publishing in this space. He’s a thoughtful and intelligent executive who is focused on delivering great service to our partners and who brings a calm and positive energy to our leadership team. We are delighted to see him growing within the company and he truly deserves this promotion.”

We have been really impressed with the way that Rob has taken to leading the visual & media rights team in the UK Tim Major

Cathy Merenda, SVP, visual & media Rights, Sony Music Publishing, said: "Rob has proven time and again that he is an invaluable executive and a hardworking, forward-thinking resource for the Sony Music Publishing visual & media Rights team. Rob is a star who has only just begun to show us the depth of his talents, and I’m excited to see what’s to come. I could not be happier for this well-deserved promotion."

Rob Stratton said: "I am delighted to be stepping into the role of vice president and leading the visual & media rights team in the UK. I look forward to enhancing our partnerships through exciting innovations and advancing our strategy on a global scale. A big thank you to Tim, David, and Cathy for their support and trust."

Since joining the visual + media rights team in 2019, Stratton has spearheaded key deals with Hasbro, Mattel, All3Media and more.

Stratton first joined the company in 2014 as promotions executive. In 2019 he transitioned into the visual & media rights department and was later promoted to director, visual & media rights in 2022.