Sony Music Publishing UK signs breakthrough star Caity Baser in partnership with Chosen Music

Sony Music Publishing UK has partnered with management firm Chosen Music to sign breakthrough artist Caity Baser to a worldwide publishing agreement.

Caity Baser currently has her first UK Top 40 single, Pretty Boys, from debut EP Thanks For Nothing, See You Never (EMI Records/Chosen Music).

Pretty Boys has been added to the Radio 1 playlist and Capital FM. Overall, Baser - one of Amazon Music’s 2023 Ones To Watch - has amassed more than 50 million streams for her music.

Caity Baser said, “I am so delighted to be a part of the Sony family! Also a huge thanks to Chosen who have worked with me since the very start of my songwriting journey - they set up my first session and I’m grateful for their continued guidance through the creative process. I'm really starting to feel like I’m finding my feet in the music industry and I’m so happy to have Chosen and Sony by my side to help me as I grow.”

Alistair Goldsmith, president, Chosen Music, said: “Caity is a once-in-a-generation artist and songwriter. She captures the zeitgeist of now and connects uniquely with audiences through the art of honest songwriting. Caity has a clear vision for her music and I am delighted to partner with David, Tim, Felix, Lily and the rest of the Sony Music Publishing family around the world to help take her songs to as wide an audience as possible.

Caity is a once-in-a-generation artist and songwriter Alistair Goldsmith

Baser’s upcoming sold-out tour will begin on April 7 with 10 dates across the UK and Ireland, including London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town – her biggest show to date. As part of a new initiative, Baser has set ticket prices at £10/12 to reflect the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis.

David Ventura, president & co-MD, UK, SVP international, Sony Music Publishing, said: “Through her abundance of personality, charisma and drive, Caity is without a doubt an ambassador of her generation. Her songs create such an inspiring and unique bond with her audiences, whilst her originality shines through everything she writes and performs.”

Sony Music Publishing UK Co-MD Tim Major said: “Caity brings immense and infectious positivity into every room she walks in, and it’s impossible not to feel her individualism and character through her music. She is a voice for her generation and is connecting in such a genuine and powerful way. We all feel very grateful to be working with her at SMP and to continue our wonderful creative relationship with the team at Chosen Music.”

Felix Canetty-Clarke, Sony Music Publishing senior director, A&R research and analytics, UK and international, A&R manager, UK, said: “Caity has an unrivalled energy and passion that carries through to everything she does, from her songwriting to her live shows. What I admire most about Caity is her lyrics – her directness and wittiness make her songs so relatable. We are so delighted to work with her and to be a part of her creative journey.”