Sony Music Publishing UK signs breakthrough star Myles Smith

Sony Music Publishing UK has signed breakthrough star Myles Smith to an exclusive global publishing agreement.

The singer-songwriter from Luton has amassed 26 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 1.3 million TikTok followers.

The hit single Stargazing recently went to No.1 on the Mediabase US Alternative Radio chart and topped airplay charts in the UK, Germany, Switzerland, New Zealand, Belgium and more. He also recently performed on BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend and made his UK and US television debuts on BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland and NBC’s Today, respectively.

Myles Smith is currently touring with sold-out dates across the US and Canada after embarking on his first ever headline tour in the UK and Europe earlier this year. He recently announced his second headline tour, slated to begin in 2025.

Myles Smith said: "Joining Sony Music Publishing is an exciting new chapter. I’m grateful for their belief in my music and looking forward to sharing more of my story with the world."

Saul Fitton, Sony Music Publishing UK senior director of A&R, said: "Myles is a once-in-a-generation talent, with exceptional drive and dedication. Witnessing his global impact as an artist from the UK is really exciting, and it’s a privilege to be part of his remarkable journey.”

“Myles is an honest and authentic storyteller, building a heartfelt community with his music, already connecting with millions of fans around the world,” said Sony Music Publishing UK manager of A&R Megan Fitzsimons. “His constant growth as an artist and songwriter has been incredible and I am excited to be part of his team.”

PHOTO: (L-R) SMP’s David Ventura, Eric Parker (Manager, Extended Play Group), SMP’s Megan Fitzsimons, Myles Smith, Paul Jeboda (Management), SMP’s Saul Fitton