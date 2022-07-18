Sony Music Publishing UK signs Danger Mouse

Sony Music Publishing UK has signed Danger Mouse to a worldwide publishing agreement.

Brian Burton, aka Danger Mouse, is an artist, songwriter, producer and composer who’s achieved global success with The Grey Album, Gnarls Barkley and Broken Bells. He has achieved 24 Grammy nominations including six wins, two Golden Globe nominations and a Golden Globe win for Best Original Song.

In the last several years, Danger Mouse has directed his focus toward his work as a producer. Collaborators include Beck, Gorillaz, the Black Keys, U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, A$AP Rocky, Norah Jones and Adele.

Recently, Danger Mouse and The Shins’ James Mercer announced the revival of their duo Broken Bells with a new, upcoming album Into The Blue.

Danger Mouse also announced a new collaborative album with The Roots’ Black Thought entitled Cheat Codes. Set for release on August 12, the album features appearances by Michael Kiwanuka, Run the Jewels, Joey Bada$$, Russ, A$AP Rocky, Raekwon, Conway the Machine, and the late MF Doom.

Jon Platt, Sony Music Publishing chairman & CEO, said: “Danger Mouse is not only a brilliant songwriter, but a true innovator who pushes creative boundaries and challenges listeners to think outside the box. We look forward to working alongside Brian and his team in this new phase of his career.”

David Ventura, president & co-managing director, UK, SVP international, Sony Music Publishing, said: “Brian is a living legend, and one of the most pioneering songwriters and producers of this century. It is a real honour for all of us at SMP to have this unique chance to be working with him and Jeff his manager. We are not only thrilled to be representing some of his most prestigious songs, many of which recognised by the Grammys, but we are also opening a new relationship towards the future. From his own projects to artists collaborations or even soundtracks, the opportunities with a genius like Danger Mouse are limitless, and it is with the biggest smile I say that this is a dream come true!”

“We are beyond delighted to be working with Danger Mouse,” said Alex Sheridan, catalogue, UK, Sony Music Publishing. “Through his artist projects, production and songwriting he has proven himself as one of the great collaborators of our time. By working across his esteemed catalogue – and looking forward to what will be a tremendously exciting period of his career – we want to help him build upon the legendary status he has earned so far. I’d like to thank Brian and his team for putting their trust in Sony Music Publishing.”