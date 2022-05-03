Sony Music Publishing UK signs Ed Sheeran co-writer Kal Lavelle

Sony Music Publishing UK has signed Kal Lavelle to a worldwide publishing agreement.

The Irish-born singer-songwriter collaborated with Ed Sheeran on his No.1 Shivers.

Kal Lavelle is currently working in the studio with artists across a wide range of genres, including Kolidescopes, Izzy Bizu, Rhodes, Naughty Boy, Harry Stone, Eddie Serafica, Cian Ducrot, James TW, DJ Zinc, Alex Hosking, and more.

“I am very blessed to be part of the Sony Publishing family,” said Lavelle. “And that’s exactly how it feels, like a family. I’ve been shown incredible support and belief since signing, particularly from Tim Major. Authenticity in my dealings with people and the creation of great art is important to me and I’m delighted that Sony shares this vision.

“Very special thanks to Ed Sheeran, Jim Doyle, Paul Spraggon, Dominic Drummie and every member of the wonderful Sony team. I’m eternally grateful for this opportunity and I can’t wait for all the celebratory Guinnesses to come!”

Tim Major, co-managing director, UK, Sony Music Publishing, said: “One of the high points of last year for me was getting to know Kal. Not only has she enjoyed incredible success with Shivers, but she is quite clearly on a mission! To see that fire in someone is very inspiring and it is now our job to make sure it burns for a long time.

“She has a rare ability to quickly and deeply connect with other songwriters and she encourages honest and genuine collaboration in everything she does. I must thank Jim Doyle and Ed Sheeran for introducing us and, of course, Kal for putting her trust in Sony Music Publishing.”

Dominic Drummie, A&R, Sony Music Publishing, said: “Kal Lavelle is an incredible songwriter with immense versatility and drive. Having worked so hard for years, I’m over the moon to see Kal’s talent and determination reflected in the huge success of Shivers. I’m delighted we can be a part of Kal’s journey, and I can’t wait to see what else this year has in store for her.”

