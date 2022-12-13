Sony Music Publishing UK signs Ivors Rising Star Naomi Kimpenu

Sony Music Publishing UK has signed breakthrough singer, songwriter and producer Naomi Kimpenu to a worldwide publishing agreement.

Naomi Kimpenu, who’s from East London, won the Rising Star with Apple Music honour at the 2022 Ivor Novello Awards in recognition of her creative achievements and songwriting skill.

Kimpenu has released the EP Prelude, featuring Only and Who I Am. Her music has received support from Jack Saunders and Sian Eleri on BBC Radio 1, Jess Iszatt on BBC Music Introducing, Dan Alani on Reprezent Radio and more.

“The making of this EP was such a transformative experience,” said Naomi Kimpenu. “Writing, producing and recording the project really showed me what I'm capable of. It has been such a tremendous year for me as an artist. It's been filled with so many iconic moments. From winning the Ivor Novello Rising Star Award to recording my EP Live at Abbey Road Studios. It feels like the beginning of my legacy. It's such an exciting time in my life. Signing my first ever publishing deal with Sony is such an incredible and surreal feeling.”

On September 30, Kimpenu released a live version of Prelude which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

Tim Major, Sony Music Publishing UK co-managing director, said: “Naomi is an exceptional talent with a very bright future ahead of her. The fact that she solely wrote, recorded and produced her stunning debut EP is a testament to her creativity, determination and vision. She is a real force and we feel so lucky to be given the opportunity to support and cherish such an amazing person in the next phase of her career.”

Sarah ‘Pixie’ Pickering, Sony Music Publishing UK VP creative, sync, said: “It’s such an honour to be working alongside the special talent that is Naomi. Not only is she a wonderful performer and songwriter, but she is also an inspiration to all young female songwriters, creating and producing everything herself. These attributes, alongside her warmth and energy make her such an exciting prospect for both sync and bespoke projects and we cannot wait to watch her success unfold.”