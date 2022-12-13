Sony Music Publishing UK ups Naomi Asher to VP, songwriter services and neighbouring rights

Sony Music Publishing UK has promoted Naomi Asher to vice president, songwriter services and neighbouring rights.

In her elevated role, Asher will serve as the contact for SMP UK’s catalogue songwriters and clients and will be responsible for expanding opportunities for their songs both locally and internationally. She will also continue to oversee the company’s neighbouring rights division.

Asher will remain based in the company’s London office, reporting to SMP UK co-managing directors David Ventura and Tim Major.

Naomi Asher said, “I’m so excited to take on this role – I love being part of the SMP team, and I am grateful to have their support. It is an honour to work with such amazing catalogue songwriters and clients, and I look forward to partnering with them to maximise the full potential of their legendary songs.”

Tim Major said: “Naomi’s role in bridging the gap between neighbouring rights and publishing has been vital. Songwriter services and our legacy catalogue is part of the Sony Music Publishing DNA, and Naomi understands this ethos through and through. We know she will be integral in continuing to develop the success of our writers and their iconic songs.”

Since joining SMP in 2020, Naomi Asher has advanced the company’s neighbouring rights initiatives.

She was previously director and president of Wixen Music UK, where she focused on neighbouring rights. As the co-founder of the Independent Alliance for Artist Rights (IAFAR), Asher is a leading advocate for standardisation and increased transparency across neighbouring rights.