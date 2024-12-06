Sony Music Publishing unveils new LA office space and creative hub for songwriters

Sony Music Publishing has opened its new office space and creative hub for songwriters in Los Angeles.

“Located in the heart of Hollywood’s historic media district and just minutes away from the iconic vinyl district, the flagship location is a testament to SMP’s commitment to fostering creativity and collaboration,” said a statement.

The new SMP LA office space is in a reimagined century-old building, which has been customised to elevate the creative experience.

The design reflects Sony Music Publishing’s enduring legacy while embracing a modern vision, according to the announcement. The design was achieved in close collaboration with studio architects WSDG and the design collective RIOS.

The new creative and songwriting hub has five dedicated writer studios, six listening rooms, as well as a state-of-the-art recording studio with two independent recording booths and an artist lounge. Each creative suite maximises acoustic performance and is equipped with cutting-edge systems and production gear.

The creative suites are alongside collaborative office and social areas to promote engagement between creators and staff.

Jon Platt, Sony Music Publishing chairman and CEO, said: “Our focus has been on creating environments that nurture the talent, vision, and goals of our songwriters and people. Our aim was to build a space that supports songwriters every step of the way, welcomes creators, and supports their needs. I am exceptionally proud of what we have built as a team.”

The expansion is part of SMP's ongoing efforts to extend support for songwriters worldwide. Recent developments and enhancements have also been accomplished across multiple territories, including the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Canada, Nashville, Spain, Colombia, Sweden, South Africa, India, and more.

Studio Photos: (credit: Alejandro Gonzalez) (Studio A, artist lounge and writer studio photo)

Additional Photos: (credit: Jasper Sanidad) (Office area and listening room photos)