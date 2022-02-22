Sony Music Publishing ups Alison Hook to SVP, sampling and copyright infringement

Alison Hook has been promoted to senior vice president of sampling and copyright infringement, UK and international at Sony Music Publishing.

In the new role, she will oversee the company's sampling and copyright infringement matters and further strengthen relationships with societies in the UK and internationally.

She is based in the company’s UK office and reports to David Ventura, president and co-managing director UK, SVP International and Tim Major, co-managing director, UK, Sony Music Publishing.

Alison Hook said: “Sampling is a staple tool in songwriting across many musical genres. I am excited to be working in this innovative role, in which our sampling strategy will be aligned globally, maximising our efficiency for both Sony’s songwriters and those seeking to sample our repertoire. I look forward to working even more closely with our talented teams around the world.”

David Ventura and Tim Major added: “Alison’s elevation within the company is pivotal in our relentless efforts to improve our service to songwriters. We all have seen the explosion of sampling activity in the last years, which has become key in how music is made by new music creators. This new role is tailor made for Alison, who has never stopped protecting songwriters’ interests for the last two decades. Her experience, professionalism and fairness make her a one-of-a-kind senior executive and we are lucky to work with her.”



Guy Henderson, president, International, Sony Music Publishing said, “Alison has been the best at what she does for many years. Having steered and contributed to our international territories for much of that time, I am thrilled that Alison will now formally join our international team. With new sounds coming from an expanding and increasingly varied music world, Alison’s knowledge and experience will be crucial to all of us.”

Hook has worked at Sony Music Publishing for over 25 years, and has played an integral role in the company's sampling and copyright infringement strategies.



