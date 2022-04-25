Sony Music Publishing ups Nick Bral to vice president, creative

Sony Music Publishing has announced the promotion of Nick Bral to vice president, creative.

Bral will be responsible for managing songwriter relations and fostering creative collaboration on behalf of the company's US roster.

He will also continue to advance songwriter discovery and development efforts. Based in Los Angeles, he will report to senior vice president of creative, Jennifer Knoepfle.

Bral said: "I started my career at Sony Music Publishing almost a decade ago and I feel incredibly grateful to continue to grow hand in hand with a roster of top tier songwriting talent. I would like to thank Jon, Jenn, and Amanda for providing invaluable mentorship throughout my journey and I look forward to learning from Walter in this next chapter.”

Senior vice president of creative at SMP, Jennifer Knoepfle, added: “Nick has made great strides in identifying, signing and developing talent in his time at SMP. He is dedicated, focused, and goes above and beyond for his writers and artists time and time again.”

Bral began his A&R career at SMP over nine years ago, beginning as an A&R assistant for Knoepfle and Hill in 2013. Since joining the company, he has signed talent including Conan Gray, and works closely with hitmakers such as Wallows, Rob Bisel, Mike Sabath, Gus Dapperton and Lindgren, among many others.

