Sony Music Publishing ups Tom Foley to SVP

Sony Music Publishing has promoted Tom Foley to SVP, worldwide portfolio management and analysis.

Based in the company’s Nashville office, Foley reports to Sony Music Publishing global chief financial officer Tom Kelly.



In his new role, Foley is responsible for providing analysis on the performance of the company’s investments around the world and working with regional and local management teams to maximize investment returns.

Tom Kelly said: “Tom has been a vital and dedicated member of our team since he began at EMI Music Publishing in 1998 – his knowledge and expertise have helped us adapt to the industry’s ever-changing landscape and I’m confident he will create more growth opportunities for our roster in this new role.”

Tom Foley said: “I am very excited to continue working with Tom and Jon, who have guided and mentored me throughout my career. I look forward to helping them deliver for Sony Music Publishing and its songwriters the greatest value for their catalogues in an ever growing and evolving music marketplace.”



Previously, Tom held the position of VP, North American royalty administration in Nashville, where he helped his team implement several new technologies, such as real-time foreign accounting and Cash Out.