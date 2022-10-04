SoundCloud teams with Björn Ulvaeus' Session on collaboration tools for music creators

Session has partnered with SoundCloud on collaboration tools for music creators.

Following the deal, SoundCloud becomes the first platform to digitally receive both song audio and the essential song metadata directly from the Session Studio app.

“SoundCloud becomes the first user-generated content platform to prioritise the upload of important credit information for music creators,” said a statement from Session, who described the agreement as “monumental” for music creators and the wider industry.

Eliah Seton, president of SoundCloud, said: “At SoundCloud, we are passionately devoted to getting creators paid with fairness and transparency. Max Martin, Bjorn, Niclas [Molinder] and the whole Session team are changing the game to get songwriters the credit they deserve. This partnership is a major milestone in our effort to equip creators with the tools to earn.”

Launched earlier this year, the free Session Studio app helps songwriters, artists, producers and more to capture who did what, where and when at the point of creation. It is accessible across mobile, desktop and web.

After creating a free Session Studio account, SoundCloud artists can now go into their Session profile and connect it securely to their SoundCloud account by entering their normal credentials. Account holders can then upload music to SoundCloud by creating a ‘release’ of one or more tracks inside Session Studio.

It showcases the music industry and technology working together for the benefit of music creators and future generations to come Björn Ulvaeus

Björn Ulvaeus, co-founder of Session and ABBA songwriter, said: “Technology has made it incredibly easy in recent years to upload and share music, but until now the power of technology hasn’t been embraced by the music industry to ensure music creators are adequately credited and rewarded. Session’s partnership with SoundCloud showcases the best of the music industry and technology working together for the benefit of music creators today and the future generations to come.”

Session and SoundCloud are supporters of Credits Due, a global initiative bringing together organisations within the music industry to ensure complete and accurate song metadata is attached to all recordings at the point of creation.

Each year, royalties worth an estimated $500 million globally are not paid to the correct rights-holders due to inaccurate and missing data, according to the Ivors Academy. The failure to link music recordings and works with the appropriate metadata results in inefficient processes and incorrect compensation for creators and rights holders.

Subscribers can click here for our interview with SoundCloud CEO Michael Weissman.