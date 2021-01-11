SoundExchange appoints Paul Gills as new vice president of publisher services

Paul Gills has been named as SoundExchange's new vice president of publisher services.

Having previously worked at Universal Music Publishing Group, Gills will plan, lead, and implement the publishing operations shared services model across all of the US performance rights organisation's companies and teams.

“There is no one more qualified to help us develop our publishing practice,” said Michael Huppe, president and CEO, SoundExchange. “Paul’s proven track record and subject-matter expertise are exactly what SoundExchange needs to expand its presence in the publishing space and develop solutions that benefit an even broader community of music creators.”

Gills will report to SoundExchange executive vice president and chief financial officer Anjula Singh.

“SoundExchange is in a unique position to leverage its existing products and technologies to build a best-in-class publishing practice that will redefine industry standards,” said Gills.

“I’m looking forward to leading that charge and advancing SoundExchange’s mission to move the music industry forward.”

In September SoundExchange appointed Esther-Mireya Tejeda as its new chief marketing and communications officer.