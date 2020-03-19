Spice Girls songwriter Richard Stannard signs global deal with Concord

Concord has signed a global deal with Richard ‘Biff’ Stannard covering key copyrights and all of his future works.

The deal will come into place with immediate effect, and the firm will represent Stannard as an artist.

He has been working in the biz for three decades and has an Ivor, Brit Award and six ASCAP awards to his name.

“I am delighted to be working with Concord,” explained Stannard. “They have shown faith in me after 30 years as a published writer to push boundaries and explore new ways of writing and exploiting my previous catalogue. They show a real hands-on approach and a true understanding of my tastes and methods when writing a song.”

Stannard has worked with the likes of Sia, Ellie Goulding, Marina And The Diamonds, U2, Spice Girls and Kylie Minogue and boasts nine UK No.1 singles.

Best known for his work with the Spice Girls, Stannard's credits include Wannabe, Viva Forever, Mama, Goodbye and 2 Become 1, all of which are covered in this deal.

“Biff’s songwriting has provided the foundation and inspiration for so many artists,” explained Harri Davies, A&R director for Concord.

“He has been and always will be a trail blazer who has remained consistent and in the pop zeitgeist over all these years. We are so thrilled he has chosen Concord as his new home.”

Ant Hippsley, Stannard’s manager said: “It's great to be working with both Biff and Concord, a dream team for the UK and US. We are looking forward to a successful tenure together.”

The deal follows after the news last month that Krept & Konan have also signed a global deal with the publisher.

Earlier this week Concord announced it had hired Duff Berschback as its EVP legal and business affairs and Jeff Van Driel in the new role of general manager, global administration.

