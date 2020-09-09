Spirit Music Group acquires country legend Tim McGraw's master recordings

Spirit Music Group has today (September 9) announced it has acquired a number of Tim McGraw’s master recordings.

An official press release stated that the acquisition deal with Spirit “encompasses masters for three of McGraw’s albums: Two Lanes Of Freedom (2013), Sundown Heaven Town (2014) and Damn Country Music (2015).” The deal with Spirit also includes his hits Shotgun Rider and Truck Yeah.

Speaking about the deal, Jon Singer, chairman, Spirit Music Group, said: “There are few artists in any genre of music who have had the level of success and impact that Tim McGraw has—we’re delighted to welcome Tim McGraw to the Spirit family and to represent his recording interests in some of country music’s most beloved songs. The entire Spirit team is honored to become an active partner in developing and protecting Tim’s incredible legacy of music.”

Frank Rogers, CEO, Spirit Music Nashville, added: “Tim McGraw is a timeless artist who makes timeless music. His recordings have helped shape the sound of country music. Spirit Music Group could not be more excited to partner with Tim to represent these amazing records that have become important threads in the fabric of country music history.”

Spirit Music Group also represents both the master and publishing for a portion of the catalog for T.Rex via Marc Bolan and recently acquired the masters and publishing for the majority of the catalog of Ingrid Michaelson.

In 2019, Spirit Music Group executives Jon Singer and Ross Cameron formed Lyric Capital Group to take ownership of Spirit Music Group and secure a recapitalization of over $350 million.

Tim McGraw’s latest album Here On Earth hit No.1 on the US Country Albums chart last week.

Also commenting on the new deal, Ross Cameron, partner, Lyric Capital Group, said: “Tim is one of the most prolific artists in country music and it is a unique opportunity to be able to acquire such a remarkable body of work in a competitive music rights market. We thank Tim for entrusting Lyric Capital Group and Spirit Music Group with his songs and are committed to doing our part to further build on the success of these master recordings,”

Scott Siman, management, EM.Co Entertainment Management Company, added: “Jon, Ross, Frank and Spirit’s team have shown great dedication to protecting Tim’s body of work, and that laid the foundation for this deal. They understand the special place that Tim has in music and it’s great to be in business with them. Tim and I are looking forward to working with them to find ways to continue to share the music with the fans.”

Photo credit: David Needleman