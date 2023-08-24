Spirit Music Group and Kobalt partner on JV to sign Digital Farm Animals

Spirit Music Group and Kobalt have formed a creative joint venture to sign a worldwide agreement with UK songwriter and producer Nick Gale, professionally known as Digital Farm Animals.

The deal encompasses global sync and creative services for future songs. Nick Gale initially signed to Spirit Music Group in 2020, and Spirit will continue to publish Digital Farm Animals’ prior song catalogue.

Gale is a multi-platinum selling songwriter/producer with a catalogue that has amassed more than 4.5 billion streams. He has achieved chart success with artists including Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Charli XCX, Jason Derulo, Ellie Goulding, Yungblud and Galantis.

Recent US radio hits include Leave Before You Love Me by Marshmello & Jonas Brothers, and Marshmello & Khalid’s Numb.

Gale also played an integral role in writing and producing KSI’s No.1 album All Over The Place, which includes five of his Top 5 UK singles, including the platinum-selling Don’t Play featuring Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animals and the No.2 UK single Holiday. Both tracks were nominated in the Song of the Year category at the BRIT Awards in 2022.

In 2023, Gale contributed to Tom Grennan’s No.1 album What Ifs & Maybe, including co-writing Not Over Yet, which peaked at No.4 on the UK singles chart, and the Top 20 single Lionheart. Gale also co-wrote the platinum track Crazy What Love Can Do by David Guetta with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson, which hit No.5 on the UK singles chart.

He has a great team who we're excited to join forces with and help supercharge his already stellar career Alison Donald

Jordan Buck, director of A&R, Spirit Music Group, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to continue our incredible journey with Nick as we embark on a new chapter together in this new creative partnership. Nick's extraordinary talent has already led to an amazing run of success, consistently proving himself a world-class hit maker. I have no doubt that Nick's talent and dedication will continue to propel him towards remarkable accomplishments.”

Alison Donald, global head of creative, Kobalt, said: “We are delighted to be working with Nick – he is a talented and consistent hitmaker, both as an artist and as a writer/producer, who works tirelessly and collaboratively across all genres. He has a great team who we're excited to join forces with and help supercharge his already stellar career."

Marc Fineman, of Fine Management, said: “I am delighted to enter a new phase for Nick with Spirit Music Group and Kobalt. Nick’s talent is undeniable and his drive to succeed is relentless both as a writer/producer and as a publisher with Bigger Picture, who have several successful writers with Spirit and Kobalt already. Nick has consistently been one of the biggest hitmakers out the UK for several years and we strongly believe he is going to continue that as well as build on his catalogue of hits in the States, Latin America, Europe and Asia as a result of our access to a truly worldwide team."

PHOTO: (L-R) Kenny McGoff - Kobalt (Head of A&R), Anne Sandig - Kobalt (Senior A&R Manager), Jordan Buck - Spirit Music Group (Director of A&R), Nick Gale (Digital Farm Animals), Alison Donald - Kobalt (Global Head of Creative), Emma Tivnen - Kobalt (A&R Manager), Andrew Scott - Spirit Music Group (Administration Manager).