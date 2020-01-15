Spirit Music Group launches JV with Latin hitmaker Rudy Pérez

Spirit Music Group has signed a joint venture with Latin hitmaker Rudy Pérez.

The Miami-based JV with Pérez will enable him to identify writers and artists to sign to Spirit Miami.

“Rudy is one of a kind—when you think of Latin music there is nobody more qualified,” said Jon Singer, chairman, Spirit Music Group. “Rudy’s track record speaks for itself and the Spirit team is fortunate to have a partner in Rudy to take our Latin division to another level and have immediate impact. We’re very excited about what we can accomplish working with Rudy and Betsy Pérez. Spirit Miami is open for business!”

“Partnering with Spirit is a great step for me,” Pérez. “My goal has always been to bring music to people, and supporting and empowering writers as their publisher is an exciting new way for me to do that. Jon and I both share a passion and commitment to Latin music, so I couldn’t ask for a better team to work with.”

“A major part of all the success that Rudy has had throughout his career has been working with people who have the same vision and work ethic that he does,” said Mike Atkins, management. “Jon and the Spirit team are ideal partners for a joint venture and we look forward to doing good work together.

Artists for whom Pérez has written or produced tracks include Beyoncé, Julio Iglesias, Christina Aguilera, Il Divo, Natalie Cole, Michael Bolton, Luis Miguel, Jose Feliciano, Marc Anthony, Jon Secada, Cyndi Lauper and many more.