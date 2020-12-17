Your site will load in 16 seconds
Spirit Music Group sign Liz Lokre in worldwide deal

December 17th 2020 at 4:17PM
Artist and songwriter Liz Lokre has been signed to a worldwide co-publishing deal with Spirit Music Group, VP A&R, Nancy Matalon, announced today.

The deal will cover her entire catalogue as well as any future works.

Lokre has collaborated with a wide range of artists and producers throughout her career including Adrian X, Ryan Ashley, Brian West, Adam Messinger and more.

Matalon said: “Liz is a soulful indie artist and passionate songwriter. She has a bright future ahead of her and we are excited that she chose Spirit to augment what she has worked so hard to build.”

Lokre added: “I’ve always envisioned a career built around strong feminine energy. When Nancy Matalon and I met a few years ago, I knew we would work well together. I’m excited to have Rak, Nancy and the global Spirit team in my corner for this new chapter.”

Toronto-based Lokre released her latest single Where U Come From in October, and the singer has garnered over three million streams to date.

Photo: Erika War

